These 6 Xbox Ones Games Are $6 For Less Than 24 Hours

Over on the Microsoft Store, there are currently not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six quality Xbox One games currently $6 or less. Included are series like Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and Metro. Unfortunately, if you're looking for the newest Xbox One games, there's only one. The rest are AAA titles from earlier in the generation, hence why they are just $6. The most notable game included is EA's Rocket Arena, which only released last month. It launched at $30, so for it to be already $6 is an absolute steal. It also suggests the game is need of players, so perhaps take this into consideration before buying it. Below, you can read more about all six games, check out trailers of each, and find links to each unique store listing for each game in case you want to hop on any of the offers, all of which are available for less than 24 hours.

Rocket Arena Description: Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you're never out of the action. Master your hero's unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Try out an ever-growing roster of fantastic heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Ready to be blown away? Price: $5.99

Dishonored: Definitive Edition Description: Arkane Studios' Dishonored, winner of over 100 Game of the Year awards, and all of its additional content come to the next generation in Dishonored Definitive Edition! With Dishonored's flexible combat system, creatively eliminate your targets as you combine the supernatural abilities, weapons and unusual gadgets at your disposal. "Void Walker's Arsenal" offers unique character bonuses, additional bone charm slots, and more that will aid you in pursuit of revenge. Enter the world of the Outsider in "Dunwall City Trials" where you will put your combat, stealth and mobility skills to the test. Finally, play as the legendary assassin Daud in "The Knife of Dunwall" and "The Brigmore Witches". Price: $5.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order Description: Europe, 1960. The tide of World War II has been turned using a new kind of mysterious, advanced technology. Using unrelenting force and intimidation, a ruthless world power has brought even the most powerful of nations to their knees. The regime now dominates the globe with an iron fist. You are the only man capable of rewriting history. In Wolfenstein: The New Order, assume the role of super soldier B.J. Blazkowicz as he uses elite combat tactics and an arsenal of uber advanced weaponry to take down the most powerful empire the world has ever known. Join forces with a band of dedicated resistance fighters and launch an offensive battle that spans the globe and beyond, as you seek to uncover the truth behind how this regime conquered the world so quickly. Take on massive mechs, super soldiers, and an army of seemingly unstoppable might as you fight to free the planet from a nightmare of unimaginable tyranny. Price: $5.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Description: Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is a standalone prequel to the critically acclaimed first-person action-adventure shooter, Wolfenstein: The New Order. The adventure, which spans eight chapters and two interconnected stories, features the hallmarks of MachineGames – thrilling action, immersive story, and intense first-person combat. As war hero B.J. Blazkowicz, arm yourself with new weapons such as the bolt-action rifle and grenade-launching Kampfpistole as you attempt to thwart the advancing Nazi war machine, and take advantage of duel-wielding pipes that can be used for wall climbing – or for vicious take-downs of never-before-seen Nazi adversaries. Price: $5.99

Metro: Last Light Redux Description: It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above. But rather than stand united, the station-cities of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever. As Artyom, burdened by guilt but driven by hope, you hold the key to our survival – the last light in our darkest hour… Price: $4.99