Xbox One Makes $25 Game Free for Some Players

Xbox One has made a $25 game free for some players. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download Aragami: Shadow Edition for free. Unfortunately, if you're not an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you will need to fork over the full $25 asking price for the game. Further, even if you're a Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you need to download the game before the end of the month, because once December 1 hits, the game will return to its normal price even for Gold subscribers.

For those that don't know: Aragami debuted back in 2016, and is widely held as one of the best stealth games of its year, though there's not a ton of completion in this regard. Over on Xbox One, Aragami: Shadow Edition boasts a very solid 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, 90 percent of over 5,500 users have reviewed the game positively, earning it a "very positive" Steam User Review rating.

As noted, this is not for Aragami, but Aragami: Shadow Edition, which includes not only Aragami but its prequel, Nightfall.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out an official trailer, courtesy of developer Lince Works.

"You are Aragami, a vengeful spirit with the power to control the shadows," reads an official pitch of the game. "You’ve been summoned by Yamiko, a girl imprisoned in the city fortress of Kyuryu. Embark on a dark journey full of blood and secrets to discover the truth about aragami. Infiltrate the occupied city of Kyuryu with your supernatural powers and fight Light with Shadow. Uncover a story about twin souls bound together by destiny that surpasses time and memory."

If you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, the original Xbox game Full Spectrum Warrior is also now available to download for free, but only until November 15. Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can also still download Maid of Sker, which has been available for free since October 15 and will remain available until November 15.

As always, any game downloaded through Games With Gold is only playable if you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. If this subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games until you subscribe back up. However, as long as you're subscribed, you can play these games whenever you'd like for as much as you'd like.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks on Xbox One and Xbox Series X -- click here.