Skyrim Fans Are Getting a Big Surprise in 2027

It’s been nearly 15 years since The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was first released. And though we’ve known that The Elder Scrolls 6 was on the way since 2018, the next installment in the franchise may still be years away. In the interim, Bethesda has treated fans to a staggering number of Skyrim re-releases and updated editions. Even if those re-releases have become something of a joke at this point, there’s no denying that the love for Skyrim is very much still alive and well. And now, fans are finally getting some brand-new Skyrim content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, I’m not talking about another new edition of Skyrim. Though I can’t promise that a Skyrim re-release in 2027 won’t also happen, somehow, because at this point it’s tradition. But either way, Skyrim fans are going to have a new way to interact with the region from The Elder Scrolls 5 in 2027. In a recent stream announcing the future of The Elder Scrolls Online, the team at Zenimax confirmed that ESO is returning to Skyrim in 2027 with brand-new content.

New Skyrim Region to Debut in Elder Scrolls Online in 2027

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda

ESO is making some big changes throughout 2026 in its move to shift to a seasonal content model. But while the new content in Season 0 and Season 1 looks pretty interesting (hello, naval combat), it’s hard not to fixate on that Skyrim teaser. Over the years, ESO has visited many regions throughout Tamriel, including certain areas of Skyrim. But this event will introduce a region of Skyrim never before seen in ESO, as well as the start of a brand-new event type. For the diehard Skyrim fan who can’t stop buying new editions of the game, this will be a much-needed new way to explore the world of Skyrim once more.

Given that the new Skyrim region and its associated event aren’t coming until 2027, we don’t have too many details. But we do know that the Skyrim zone will be ESO‘s very first so-called “excursion zone.” ZeniMax has also hinted that we’ll see dynamic weather events, most likely blizzards, in this new region of Skyrim’s frozen North. The excursion zone is tentatively called Storms over Skyrim, and it will be available for all ESO players for free thanks to the new content model. Most likely, the event will be part of ESO Season 2 given its 2027 release window, but it’s possible it won’t arrive until further down the line.

At any rate, this event will give Elder Scrolls fans a truly fresh look at Skyrim for the first time in years. After all, the final DLC for Skyrim was late 2012’s Dragonborn add-on. And the last major Skyrim event in ESO took place back in 2022. Since then, we’ve had a few new editions of Skyrim, but no truly fresh content set in the region. So whatever Elder Scrolls Online delivers with its 2027 return to Skyrim, it’s at least likely to give us some new lore and fresh adventures in the most famous province in Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls Online Is Keeping My Elder Scrolls 6 Hype Alive

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Studios & Bethesda

I think I speak for many Elder Scrolls fans when I say that, as much as I love Skyrim, I’m more than ready for new adventures in Tamriel. Ideally, that would come in the form of Elder Scrolls 6. But Todd Howard’s recent comments suggest that a truly brand-new Elder Scrolls game is still likely years away. I dream of the day that I wake up to the almost certainly shadow-dropped release of the next brand-new Elder Scrolls game. But until then, I’m excited to see ESO making big changes that just might help me finally sink into it the way I did Skyrim.

While not everyone is going to love the pivot to seasonal updates, I’m personally pretty curious to dive into what’s been showcased for the future of ESO. In particular, the experimental content and the introduction of more single-player-friendly content, like solo dungeons, make me excited to spend more time in the MMORPG’s version of Tamriel. In fact, it’s got me feeling energized for the franchise in a way I haven’t been since the brief period of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered hype.

Hopefully, Bethesda will be ready to tell us something about the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 soon. But until then, I’m glad to see that Skyrim is making a comeback in a new way as part of more regular updates to the long-running Elder Scrolls MMORPG. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to brush up on my sweet roll jokes in anticipation of more Skyrim goodness.

Do you still play Elder Scrolls Online? Does a Skyrim zone make you want to start? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!