Rumor: Xbox Will Announce Another Studio Acquisition This Month

This month’s Inside Xbox is poised to feature Age of Empires and its developer Relic Entertainment, who promises “some very exciting announcements.” And while many have assumed said announcements are nothing more than Age of Empires related, a source known for their scoops in relation to Microsoft Studios, is hinting that there will be more than just game announcements during the upcoming episode.

More specifically, the rumor comes way of Twitter user Klobrille, who has leaked reliable Microsoft-related information in the past, and who is claiming that Relic Entertainment will join the Xbox family via studio acquisition.

Look. I start with a cool looking one. pic.twitter.com/MOwRkCmCaI — Klobrille (@klobrille) February 25, 2019

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While Klobrille has built somewhat of a reputation for their scoops specific to Microsoft Game Studios (which as of recently is now known as Xbox Game Studios), this is still very much in the rumor category. In other words, don’t go crazy at the bookies on this one.

That said, if you were going to throw out a bogus claim onto the Internet, this doesn’t seem like the one you’d think up. Looking at Microsoft’s recent acquisitions (the type of developers it has acquired) and its desire to further push into PC gaming, this makes sense. Further, it’s not like Relic Entertainment is known to be strictly independent, before it went belly up, THQ used to own it.

Unfortunately, at this specific point, all we can do is speculate. But luckily that will change soon, as the next Inside Xbox is poised to hit later this month.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Microsoft about to acquire Relic Entertainment?

