New Xbox One Wireless ‘Tech Series’ Controller Revealed

Microsoft just revealed a new controller in its line of “Tech Series” controllers. This line of controllers is meant for high-performance competitive play, with specialized grips to help you aim. This time, Xbox wanted to offer a variant that felt a more traditionally military in its aesthetic. Say hello to the Combat Tech Special Edition Wireless Controller (pre-order here):

“The Xbox Wireless Controller – Combat Tech Special Edition embodies a traditional army color palette with its classic Military Green base color (the same Military Green offered through Xbox Design Lab), bright orange accents and military insignia,” the Xbox Wire reads. “Like the Recon Tech and Patrol Tech controllers that came before it, the Combat Tech controller features a textured laser-etched grip on the front of the controller and rubberized diamond grips on the back to help you stay on target.

“In select regions, you’ll get 14-day trials for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. The Xbox Wireless Controller – Combat Tech Special Edition will be available for $69.99 USD and will start shipping to participating retailers worldwide, including Microsoft Store, on March 27.”

If this color palette isn’t really your thing, but you love the grips and the general design of this controller, keep in mind that this is just one of three wireless controllers in the tech series. The other two controllers can be seen here, behind the newest addition:

Again, from the Xbox Wire: “The first of the controller in the Tech Series, Xbox Wireless Controller – Recon Tech Special Edition, launched last spring and comes in a sleek, dark grey military design. The second controller in the series is the Xbox Wireless Controller – Patrol Tech Special Edition that launched in the fall. It features a dark blue military design.” Both of those controllers are available now, and at the same price of $69.99. You can find the dark blue controller here.

All of these controllers will work on any Xbox One device, so it doesn’t matter whether you’re playing on an OG Xbox One, an Xbox One S, or an Xbox One X: these babies will pair up just fine.