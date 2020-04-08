Two Popular Games Finally Arrive on Xbox One via Stealth Release

Today, during Microsoft’s new Inside Xbox episode, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Dennaton Games stealth released Hotline Miami Collection onto Xbox One, bringing the classic 2012 game and its sequel to the platform for the very first time. To accompany the news, the pair also revealed a new trailer showing off the pair of games, which cost $25 on the Microsoft Store. At the moment, there’s no option for individual purchase.

For those that don’t know: Hotline Miami first launched back in 2012 via the PC. Upon release, it was widely considered one of the best games of 2012, which lead to it being ported to other a variety of other platforms. Meanwhile, a sequel followed in 2015 dubbed Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. The follow up was received warmly, but it didn’t make nearly the same type of splash its predecessor did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as peep the aforementioned trailer:

Hotline Miami: “Hotline Miami is a high-octane action game overflowing with raw brutality, hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat. Set in an alternative 1989 Miami, you will assume the role of a mysterious antihero on a murderous rampage against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine. Soon you’ll find yourself struggling to get a grip of what is going on and why you are prone to these acts of violence.”

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number “Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is the brutal conclusion to the Hotline Miami saga, set against a backdrop of escalating violence and retribution over spilled blood in the original game. Follow the paths of several distinct factions—each with their own questionable methods and uncertain motivations—as unforeseen consequences intersect and reality once again slips back into a brilliant haze of neon and bloodshed.”

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on all things Xbox One, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and everything related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, if neither of these two games tickle your fancy, don't forget there's currently 40 Xbox One games on sale for $5 or less.