Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Details Revealed, Arriving Next Month

Leaks and rumors have been swirling around the gaming community as of late regarding an all-digital version of the Xbox One S. After the most recent leak, however, it was pretty hard to dispute the fact that the console was indeed coming. After all, the thought of an all-digital Xbox One S is pretty appealing to some gamers, as it removes the need for any discs. Now that Microsoft has kicked off their latest episode of Inside Xbox, we finally know that the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is in fact real, and it will be arriving much sooner than anyone anticipated.

During the episode of Inside Xbox, the ad for the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was revealed, followed by the console itself being shown off. “Inspired by a true story, with a few minor embellishments and other completely fabricated scenes, discover how the designers of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition made the leap to an all-digital Xbox console,” the video’s description reads.

It was also revealed that the All-Digital Edition is quite literally the Xbox One S, minus a disc drive. Everything will be digitally downloaded when it comes to games and all of the same 4K support is still in place. The new member of the Xbox One family will come in at $249.99, and they made sure to note that there will always be a $50 difference in price between the Xbox One S and the All-Digital Edition, meaning if one goes on sale, so does the other one.

In addition to this, those who purchase the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will also receive three games with the console: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. The new console is set to arrive on May 7th and can be pre-ordered right now from major retailers.

