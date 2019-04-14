New Xbox One Console Price Leaks, And It’s More Expensive Than People Thought

There’s been leaks and reports for almost a year now that Microsoft is making a discless Xbox One S. And for awhile, the leaks and reports in question have pointed at a May 7 release date. But here we are, it’s the middle of April, and there’s been no word from Microsoft on a discless Xbox One S. And if the leaks and reports are true — and the console is shipping on May 7 — it’s pretty strange Microsoft still hasn’t even hinted such a console exists. That said, the mountain of claims are too numerous to simply write off, and a new report has surfaced with even more details of the potential console.

According to German outlet Winfuture, the new console is 1TB and will cost $250 USD. Well, more specifically, the outlet claims the new Xbox One console is 229.99 euros, which translates roughly to $250 USD. Now, it’s possible the console will be more expensive in Europe, and will simply cost $200 in the United States, but this seems unlikely.

As for the aesthetics of the console, Winfuture claims it looks just like an Xbox One S, but with no disc drive.

Xbox One S “All Digital’ console leaked, €229.99, 1TB for May 7th in Europe (no-disc drive) https://t.co/WAAI7k0Xll pic.twitter.com/178He93wSY — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 13, 2019

Of course, when the first leaks and reports of a discless Xbox One S surfaced, people assumed it would be $200. After all, you can get a Xbox One S right now for less than $250. So, why would a discless Xbox One S cost more? With no disc drive, it would be cheaper to make, and you’d think this savings would be passed along to the customer. This is why I think there’s a chance either this report is incorrect or the console is actually $200 in the United States.

Whatever the case, if the new Xbox One variant is going to release next month, we should be hearing about it very soon.

