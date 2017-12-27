Xbox Countdown To 2018 Daily Deal – Dec 27th

Let the holiday sales continue! It’s another day down in the Xbox Countdown to 2018 sale, and the 27th brings with it new deals on games that are just begging to be enjoyed. With yesterday’s Deal Highlight including the Trove series, today brings a slightly more athletic feel to the Microsoft console as we still recover from our food comas.

December 27th’s Daily Deal features the recently released title Steep: Winter Games Edition. For Xbox Gold members, the latest title can be had at 33% off, for non-members – 25%.

About the game:

“Rip through the terrains of a snowy open world. Strap in and suit up for some epic stunts as you ride your way to the peak of the excitement. Experience 360° of visual freedom while you explore the Alps. Let your gaze immerse you in the massive winter playground. Situational awareness has never been more fluid with the integrated Tobii Eye Tracking feature set. Using your gaze to shred the hills enhances your gameplay and lets you embark on the ride of your life.”

Steep not quite to your liking? There are tons more available for cheap while the sale continues, here are a few of our favourites:

Call of Duty WWII – 25% off

Star Wars Battlefront II – 40% off

Cuphead – 15% off

Destiny 2 – 35% off

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – 33% off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – 30% off

FIFA 18 – 60% off

Madden 18 – 60% off

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus – 40% off

Forza Motorsport 7 – 35% off

Dead Rising 4 – 67% off

And tons more. You can see the full list of sales going on now right here. Other great deals going on now includes Amazon’s amazing gaming grabs for up to 90% off, Steam’s Winter Sale, GameStop’s last minute holiday rush, and more.

Happy gaming!