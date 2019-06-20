Gaming

Xbox Boss Thanks Fans For Record-Breaking E3

With no PlayStation conference, all eyes were on Xbox this E3 to capitalize on its missing rival and put the show on its back. Unfortunately, it didn’t really achieve this. Xbox had a strong media showcase, but it played things safe and held back its full next-gen plans for presumably next E3. That said, despite a somewhat underwhelming conference, Xbox still posted record-breaking E3 numbers, according to Phil Spencer.

More specifically, according to the Xbox head honcho, Xbox generated record social traffic during the week, record stage presentation views, and 2x more people tuned into Inside Xbox for a deeper look at games and Scarlett.

While many believe Nintendo won E3 this year, clearly Xbox had a strong showing. It didn’t put on the most exciting show, but it benefited from the lack of PlayStation and had one of its best E3s in awhile, from a numbers perspective at least.

As you would expect, the Xbox faithful were quick to congratulate Spencer and his team, but there was also some criticism thrown in as well:

As always, feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How did Xbox do this year?

