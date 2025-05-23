New Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Is Its Biggest of June

Microsoft has confirmed another day one Xbox Game Pass game coming in June 2025, and it is arguably the biggest day one Xbox Game Pass for the summer month. Of course, because it is a day one game it will be limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Any Xbox Game Pass subscriber on the Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Standard tier does not have this new day one game to look forward to next month. Those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription though will want to mark June 10 on their calendars.

Joining June’s lineup of day one Xbox Game Pass games — which already includes The Alters, Rematch, and FBC: Firebreak — is the recently announced Warhammer 40K: Space Marine remaster, dubbed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition. Meanwhile, also being added at launch on June 10 is Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X, which perhaps would be the most notable Xbox Game Pass day one game available in June if it were not available in a free-to-play form.

How long Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition will be available via Xbox Game Pass remains to be seen, but the moment it releases on June 10, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers will be able to download for free with their subscription.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine debuted back in 2011 via Relic Entertainment and on the PC, PS3, and Xbox One. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores in the 70s, but it is once again relevant because in 2024 it got a sequel in the form of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Developed by Saber Interactive, the sequel surpassed its predecessor in success and relevancy. To this end, it was notably one of 2024’s biggest and best games, hence why its predecessor is now getting a remaster 14 years later.

It is important to note when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition releases it will cost $39.99. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to purchase it with a 20 percent discount as long as it is in the Xbox Game Pass library, and thus will only have to pay $32.

