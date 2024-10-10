Xbox Fans Surprised With More Than One Free Batman Download

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X fans have been surprised with multiple free Batman downloads. While the games in question are available on other platforms — including PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch — this new offer is only available on the Xbox Store. Why this is, we don’t know. Meanwhile, how long this offer is going to be available on the Xbox Store, we also don’t know. To this end, the absence of details may suggest it is a permanent offer.

Batman video games are in a relatively quiet place compared to the past. The peak of Batman: Arkham is behind us, and more recently fans of the DC Comics character have had to settle for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights, two underwhelming releases to various degrees.

Not only are the days of Batman: Arkham behind Xbox fans, but the Telltale Batman games have come to an end as well. Whether this will change in the future, remains to be seen. Until then, some of this Telltale content is free on the Xbox store.

More specifically, the following content from 2016’s Batman: The Telltale Series is free: Episode 3: New World Order, Episode 4: Guardian Of Gotham, and Episode 5: City of Light. This is the last three of five episodes. There’s more though. In addition to this, the following content from its 2017 sequel is also free: Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, and Episode 5. This is four of the game’s five episodes.

This is obviously not the entirety of either game, but the base game is not required to claim these free downloads. Whether you own the base for either, you can claim these episodes for free.

Below, you can read more about each Telltale Batman game and check out an official trailer for each as well:

Batman – The Telltale Series

“Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight. In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead – A Telltale Games Series, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world, and the already fragile stability of a corrupt Gotham City. Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman.”

Batman: The Enemy Within

“In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?”