Xbox Exclusives as Cheap as $1.99 in Major New Sale

Several Xbox exclusives are as cheap as $1.99 thanks to a major new sale over on GameStop. Of course, at the price of a few dollars the Xbox games included do not include the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusives, which won’t be this cheap until the next console generation at the earliest. What games are this cheap are a handful of Xbox One exclusives from the previous generation of console gaming.

With complete backward compatibility though, each of the Xbox One exclusives featured are fully playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. And some of them, such as Halo 5, have received sequels on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In the case of Halo 5, that sequel is Halo Infinite. Others are one-off games, but in the case of Sunset Overdrive, one of the best exclusives from Xbox over the last two generations.

How long any of these deals are going to be available, we don’t know. The Xbox games below have been the prices below for the whole week so far, but they have not always been these prices.

Of course, some of the deals are for pre-owned copies of each game, which is how GameStop is able to provide each for so cheaply. That said, GameStop pre-owned games have a guarantee to work just like brand new ones or your money back.

For comparison, here are the prices for the same games on the Microsoft Store: Bleeding Edge ($29.99), Halo 5 ($19.99), Recore ($19.99), Quantum Break ($39.99), Sunset Overdrive ($19.99), Gears of War 4 ($19.99), Ryse: Son of Rome ($29.99).

That said, it should be noted each one of these gams is included with Xbox Game Pass. And because they are Xbox-published games, they should be permanent additions. To this end, depending on how quickly you can complete the games above, a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription may still be the cheaper route.

