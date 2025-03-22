Xbox Users Can Grab AAA Game for Free for Limited Time

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can grab a AAA game for free for a limited time, or at least some Xbox users can. While no Xbox Game Pass subscription is needed, a membership to another subscription service is required. As for the free Xbox game, it hails from 2015. For those that don’t remember, 10 years ago games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Fallout 4, Bloodborne, Super Mario Maker, Halo 5: Guardians, Batman: Arkham Knight, Star Wars Battlefront, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Splatoon, Mortal Kombat X, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League dominated the industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Xbox game is not quite on the level of these games in terms of popularity or relevance, however, it is a AAA game from a AAA publisher in the form of Bethesda, before it was acquired by Xbox. In other words it is notable, and unlike the games above, it is currently free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Thanks to Prime Gaming, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is free to download on the Microsoft Store until April 21. This allows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users with an Amazon Prime subscription to download the Bethesda game for free. And once claimed, the game is free to keep. In other words, unlike subscription services as Xbox Game Pass, the game is free to keep even without maintaining an active subscription. A subscription is required to download the game for free, but not to retain it.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood is a prequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus from the same developer, MachineGames. Upon release, it garnered a 76 on Metacritic, a respectable score, but a bit off the highs of the long-running and pioneering first-person shooter series.

Play video

Those that decide to check out Wolfenstein: The Old Blood for free on Xbox via Prime Gaming should expect typically 6 to 8 hours to beat the game. However, completionists will need closer to 15-20 hours with the game. Those on Xbox usually need to fork over $19.99 to the Microsoft Store to experience this content or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, where the game is currently available.

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.