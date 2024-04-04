Amazon Announces 12 Free Prime Gaming Games for April

Amazon's Prime Gaming announced its roundup of free games for Amazon Prime subscribers this week with 12 different titles being given away throughout April. The free games for April continue Prime Gaming's trend of giving away a mix of big titles like Chivalry 2 and Fallout 76, but it also continues the less fun trend of splitting the games up into all sorts of different launchers. That's par for the course by now, however, so if you don't mind spreading your games out, you've got 12 coming your way this month if you're subscribed to Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming have given away Fallout games in the past, but this next giveaway for Fallout 76 follows a trend of Fallout freebies in recent weeks as Prime Gaming and its owner, Amazon, build up to the release of the Fallout TV show (which is also owned by Amazon and will stream on Prime Video). Fittingly, this last Fallout giveaway will happen on April 11th when the Fallout TV show is scheduled to release, so Fallout fans or would-be fans will be able to immerse themselves in the world further after they binge all eight Fallout episodes.

The rest of the Prime Gaming lineup for April is as follows with all the games listed below alongside the dates they'll be available and the platforms on which you'll play them:

Free Prime Gaming Games for April

Chivalry 2 on April 4 [Epic Games Store] — "Thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era — from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more in the multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles."

— "Thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era — from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more in the multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles." Faraway 2: Jungle Escape on April 4 [Amazon Games App] — "Journey on a relaxing adventure in this escape game full of mysterious puzzles and new challenges in the second title in the Faraway trilogy."

— "Journey on a relaxing adventure in this escape game full of mysterious puzzles and new challenges in the second title in the Faraway trilogy." Black Desert on April 4 [Black Desert Online Launcher] — "Experience intense, action-packed combat, battle massive world bosses, fight alongside friends to siege and conquer castles, and train in professions such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking and more in the open-world, action MMORPG."

— "Experience intense, action-packed combat, battle massive world bosses, fight alongside friends to siege and conquer castles, and train in professions such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking and more in the open-world, action MMORPG." Drawn: Trail of Shadows on April 11 [Amazon Games App] — "Re-enter the enchanted world of Drawn in the thrilling third installment of the cinematic series."

— "Re-enter the enchanted world of Drawn in the thrilling third installment of the cinematic series." Faraway 3: Arctic Escape on April 11 [Amazon Games App] — "Observe the arctic environment, collect items, manipulate devices and solve perplexing puzzles to escape frosty temple labyrinths in the final installment of the Faraway trilogy."

— "Observe the arctic environment, collect items, manipulate devices and solve perplexing puzzles to escape frosty temple labyrinths in the final installment of the Faraway trilogy." Fallout 76 on April 11 [PC via GOG Code; Xbox via Xbox Code] — "Venture forth from your bunker 25 years after nuclear catastrophe. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story."

— "Venture forth from your bunker 25 years after nuclear catastrophe. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story." Demon's Tilt on April 11 [Epic Games Store] — "Push the limits of the Virtual Pinball genre with SHMUP & Hack N' Slash elements."

— "Push the limits of the Virtual Pinball genre with SHMUP & Hack N' Slash elements." Rose Riddle: The Fairy Tale Detective Collector's Edition on April 18 [Legacy Games Code] — "Help Rose Riddle solve the mystery of her missing parents and uncover the secrets of her past during a wild road trip through a fairy tale realm."

— "Help Rose Riddle solve the mystery of her missing parents and uncover the secrets of her past during a wild road trip through a fairy tale realm." Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space on April 18 [Amazon Games App] — "Play as the taco-loving Dexter Stardust as he, and his good friend Aurora, go on the greatest adventure of their lives and discover the mystery of the Robot from the Planet X."

— "Play as the taco-loving Dexter Stardust as he, and his good friend Aurora, go on the greatest adventure of their lives and discover the mystery of the Robot from the Planet X." Living Legends: Fallen Sky on April 25 [Amazon Games App] — "Can you stop the Sky Kingdom's wrath and save your missing brother in time? Find out in this spell-binding hidden-object puzzle adventure."

— "Can you stop the Sky Kingdom's wrath and save your missing brother in time? Find out in this spell-binding hidden-object puzzle adventure." Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness on April 25 [Amazon Games App] — "Escape a labyrinth of nightmares and test your mind against a slow burn of puzzles, light survival mechanics, and methodical action."

— "Escape a labyrinth of nightmares and test your mind against a slow burn of puzzles, light survival mechanics, and methodical action." Tiny Robots Recharged on April 25 [Amazon Games App] — "Solve the mystery of your friends kidnapping and rescue them from the super-secret laboratory before it is too late."

It's also worth pointing out that the Fallout 76 giveaway will happen not only on the PC but also on Xbox, too, so you can claim both codes or one or the other when that game is made free next week.