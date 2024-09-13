Xbox GOTY Winner Only $3.99 for Limited Time

A former Game of the Year winner is currently only $3.99 on the Microsoft Store for a limited time. The Xbox One game, playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility, hails from 2014. In what was admittedly a light year, which is typical of the year after a new console generation begins, it won Game of the Year, and other awards at The Game Awards that December. Consequently, it is the "Game of the Year Edition" that normally costs $40 that is on sale for just $3.99. This version of the game comes with all of the game's DLC.

What's better is that it is not the only notable dirt cheap deal currently available to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There are over a dozen popular Xbox games currently on sale for $5 or less. Included are some of the best Xbox 360 games ever released.

The majority of the deals come directly via the Xbox Store, but the Game of the Year deal actually comes the way of GameStop. More specifically, GameStop has Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition on Xbox for just $3.99, the cheapest the game ever has been, and likely will ever be unless BioWare and EA decide to give it away for free one day.

Popular Xbox Games on Sale for $5 or Less

What makes this deal all the more notable is it comes a month before Dragon Age: The Veilguard, its long-awaited and highly anticipated follow-up, releases on October 31. And you will need all of this time to complete Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition before Veilguard. For those that don't know, the base version of the game takes up to 130 hours to beat. Once you factor in the three meaty expansions, you are getting closer to 200 hours of content.

