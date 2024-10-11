One of the Best Xbox Exclusives On Sale for Just $5

One of the best Xbox exclusives — available on Xbox One, and playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility — is currently only $4.99. This special price is thanks to a new deal on the Microsoft Store that discounts the Xbox game by 75 percent, which in turn makes the game available for the cheapest price it has ever been. This Xbox deal is only available on the Microsoft Store until October 15 though. That said, it is not the only dirt cheap deal available to Xbox gamers right now.

The mystery game in question is 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest from Moon Studios, or more, specifically, the definitive edition of the game. While it eventually came to Nintendo Switch in 2019, before this Ori was an Xbox console exclusive for four years. And during the Xbox One era, it was one of the best Xbox exclusives, as evident by its 88 on Metacritic and many awards. Its equally critically-acclaimed sequel, 2020’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is also currently on sale on the Microsoft Store for $9.87 thanks to its own 67 percent discount

Videos by ComicBook.com

Popular Xbox Games Currently Under $5

Most of the games above are obviously Xbox One games, which is to be expected with a price point of $5 or less. However, there are some Xbox Series X|S games as well, and even some Xbox 360 and OG Xbox games. And all of these deals — except one, which comes via GameStop — are courtesy of the Microsoft Store.

Naturally, some of these Xbox games have been this cheap before, but others have never been this cheap. And of course, who knows when any of these Xbox games will be this cheap again.

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this, as it pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass — click here.