Xbox Live Gold's New Free Games Met With Backlash
Xbox Live Gold's free games for March 2021 are now available, and subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S aren't impressed, in fact, many are now actively protesting the service. This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a couple of great games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, one of 2020's best games and one of the last generation's best RPGs. And this makes March's Games With Gold lineup an even harder pill to swallow for many subscribers.
As of today, subscribers can download Warface: Breakout and Metal Slug 3, and can look forward to downloading Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse and Port Royale 3 later in the month. The latter two games are an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game, and neither are relevant or very exciting, especially in 2021. Of course, Metal Slug 3 is a decent game in a classic series, but it's an Xbox 360 game. And as you may know, Warface is popular, but it's also free-to-play.
It's not an impressive lineup, and Microsoft is hearing about it. Not only did subscribers protest the lineup when it was announced, but the protesting has continued as it starts to release. So far, the replies to the tweet from Microsoft's Larry Hryb relaying word that some of the lineup is now available are almost all negative, which isn't normal.
Shame
Hopefully the team at @Xbox is taking the feedback seriously about the quality of GwG. It’s been on a significant decline for years now, likely to make @XboxGamePass look better, but in reality, it just makes Xbox look bad and makes services like PS Plus look even bettter. Shame.— Jeff (@outrigued) March 1, 2021
Embarrassing
Games with gold has been terrible for ages. As per an earlier comment the balls of Xbox to try and double the price for the crap on offer. When PlayStation are offering much more when it comes to monthly free games. Look at the last 3 months for both consoles it’s embarrassing.!— Gaming4Laughs (@gaming4laughs) March 1, 2021
Absolutely No Effort
How does the person choosing these games sleep at night, knowing that PS Plus beats GWG every month smh. Absolutely no effort, just filler games to get through month after month— Danny Streets (@DannyStreets1) March 1, 2021
Do Better
None of these appeal to me except for metal slug.....and I've had that for years now.ill go back to AC Valhalla and see what comes next month.— Joe Endress (@GrandBananna) March 2, 2021
Seriously though....I know they are free and microsoft doesnt have to do this but c'mon.....y'all can do better..have done better.
Wait, Is It April 1st?
Been a xbox fan for years but i have no words for how bad this month gwg is, had to look to see if it was march the 1st or April 1st, I see we are back to 4 games not 5 like last month— Graham Blundell (@GrahamBlundell2) March 1, 2021
What Are You Guys Doing?
Wow, I have never complained once about the games being brought to GWG. But this is downright embarrassing, especially after February’s titles. What are you guys doing?— Lord Incognito (@LordIncognito) March 1, 2021
Smelly Gym Socks
These games are a huge disappointment. More like Games with a Bag of Smelly Gym Socks.— Paul Cross (@paulieslim) March 1, 2021
Shovelware
This month basically shovelware galore. So glad by gold expires this month before my library gets even bloated with gold poisoning.— cortez (@corteztheg) March 1, 2021
Is This a Punishment?
Is this a punishment for the price raise backslash?— Quasmin (@quasmin) March 1, 2021
These Are Certainly Not Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS Plus users this month. Honestly, Games with Gold has been so bad of late. And to think you had the gall to think about doubling the price.— Oi, Mario, Pipe Down (@JohnSlaterITFC) March 1, 2021