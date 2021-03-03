Xbox Live Gold's New Free Games Met With Backlash

Xbox Live Gold's free games for March 2021 are now available, and subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S aren't impressed, in fact, many are now actively protesting the service. This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a couple of great games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, one of 2020's best games and one of the last generation's best RPGs. And this makes March's Games With Gold lineup an even harder pill to swallow for many subscribers.

As of today, subscribers can download Warface: Breakout and Metal Slug 3, and can look forward to downloading Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse and Port Royale 3 later in the month. The latter two games are an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game, and neither are relevant or very exciting, especially in 2021. Of course, Metal Slug 3 is a decent game in a classic series, but it's an Xbox 360 game. And as you may know, Warface is popular, but it's also free-to-play.

It's not an impressive lineup, and Microsoft is hearing about it. Not only did subscribers protest the lineup when it was announced, but the protesting has continued as it starts to release. So far, the replies to the tweet from Microsoft's Larry Hryb relaying word that some of the lineup is now available are almost all negative, which isn't normal.