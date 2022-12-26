Xbox Insider Details New First-Party Game

A notable Xbox insider has shed more light on what Microsoft's gaming division plans to do in early 2023. To put things lightly, 2022 was a pretty rough year for those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While Microsoft originally planned to launch titles like Starfield and Redfall this year, those games ended up getting delayed, which led to a major void of first-party releases for Xbox. And while 2023 looks much brighter on paper, it seems that one Xbox studio could also soon be gearing up to announce a new game.

Shared by video game industry reporter Jeff Grubb in a recent episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Microsoft should be holding a new event of some sort early next year that will center around the future of Xbox. Grubb didn't provide many details about what this showcase would entail in full, but he did tease that one Xbox studio would announce a game at this time that would be equal in scale to Obsidian's Pentiment, which released a little over a month ago. He went on to say that the studio in question that will reveal this mystery title will be Tango Gameworks, which is a company that Xbox acquired alongside its purchase of Bethesda.

First established in 2010, Tango Gameworks has become a developer within Xbox Game Studios that primarily focuses on horror titles. The studio's first two projects, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, were released in 2014 and 2017 respectively. Earlier this year, Tango let loose Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5 and PC, with the promise that it would be coming to Xbox Series X after a year of exclusivity. And while it can be expected that Ghostwire will finally land on Xbox in the coming months, based on Grubb's new report, it sounds like the studio is working on another project that could be a bit smaller in nature.

Are you excited to see what Tango Gameworks might be doing next? And what hopes do you have for this potential Xbox event overall? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.