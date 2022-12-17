Xbox Reportedly Hosting a Showcase Event Soon

Xbox is reportedly gearing up for some kind of showcase event very soon. Over the last decade, more and more gaming companies have transitioned to multiple smaller events throughout the year rather than one big blow out at E3. Nintendo largely kicked off this trend with its Nintendo Directs, PlayStation followed suit with its State of Play events, and other companies like Ubisoft have also followed this marketing method. However, Xbox has largely stuck with presenting its news at the big annual events like E3. There are rare exceptions to this, but it is not something fans have really come to expect in recent years.

However, that may change in some capacity fairly soon. WindowsCentral's Jez Corden and his XboxTwo podcast co-host Rand al Thor 19 both reported that they had from sources that Xbox is planning some kind of showcase event in 2023. Corden noted he couldn't fully verify it, but has a lot of confidence in it due to recent rumors and clues within the Xbox space. As of right now, we have no idea what would be shown at this event, but we can certainly make some guesses. Starfield and Redfall are games that are slated to release in the first half of 2023, but we have no release dates and they still need a big marketing push. Games like Fable, Perfect Dark, Avowed, and many others have also been quiet for years now, so it's probably time to start talking about them unless they're having rocky developments.

My vague rumor that there's gonna be an Xbox event in early 2023 is starting to look quite likely true.



What would you want to see from this kind of event? — Jez (@JezCorden) December 17, 2022

Xbox was noticeably absent from The Game Awards outside of a pretty general ad that marketed Xbox as a whole. Many were surprised to see this especially since the Xbox Series X was revealed at The Game Awards and other exclusives like Hellblade 2 and Perfect Dark were both revealed at this event in years past. With that said, a new Xbox event seems likely since the company will probably want to make a spectacle out of Starfield's release date, but there are no other industry-wide events expected before that game's expected to release.

