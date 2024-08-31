Xbox Series X Upgrade Makes Playing With Friends Better and Easier

A new update that has been rolled out on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has made playing with friends better and easier if you use Discord. More specifically, Discord functionality has been improved with the update with the addition of a couple of quality-of-life features.

With the console update, it is now easier to get updates whilst on the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S that one of your friends on your Discord list is playing, chatting, or streaming. To this end, players can now jump into voice chat or check out their stream all right from the console, with no need to open the Discord app on PC or mobile, something Xbox users had to do previously.

Meanwhile, those who link their Xbox and Discord accounts can opt-in to have their Discord friends included in their Friends list on the Xbox guide by re-linking their accounts. Once relinked, the Friends list of the Xbox guide will feature your Discord Friends under a “Happening Now” screen.

“It’s now easier to get updates when one of your Discord friends is playing, chatting, or streaming,” says Xbox “Now you can jump into voice chat with them or watch their stream – all on your Xbox console, without having to use the Discord app on PC or mobile. If your Xbox and Discord accounts are linked, you can opt-in to have your Discord friends included in your Friends list on the Xbox guide by re-linking your accounts. Once you relink your Xbox profile and Discord account, head to the Friends list of the Xbox guide. Your Discord friends will show up on the right side under “Happening now” whenever they’re playing a game or chatting in Discord voice.”

In addition to this, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can now watch anyone who is streaming directly on their Xbox console when they are connected to a Discord call or in a voice channel. Obviously, this works vice versa as well.

“You can now watch anyone who is streaming directly on your Xbox console when you’re connected to a Discord call or in a voice channel,” says Xbox. “Are you having an epic moment you want to share? You can stream your gameplay to your Discord friends, too.”

At the moment of publishing, it remains unclear what the intentions are of Xbox when it comes to Discord and future functionality. It will presumably continue to improve Discord functionality on Xbox consoles, but it has not pledged as much or teased anything coming in the pipeline.