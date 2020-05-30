New Xbox One May 2020 Console Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

Microsoft has released a new Xbox One console update simply dubbed "May 2020 Xbox One Update," which is primarily concerned with improving the UI. That's right, Microsoft has once again made changes to the Xbox One's UI. According to Microsoft, the update "delivers a simpler Guide interface, a new Community experience, additional collection filters, and a better way to browse Mixer."

Of course, this is the simplified version of the update. Below, you can check out a full rundown of what it does with all of the PR-speak and spin removed. As you can see, the update doesn't do anything major, but it does make some tweaks and changes you will notice once you boot up your Xbox One.

Simplified Guide Layout Improvements to structural changes and subtle visual details about badging and notifications have been added. The total number of tabs has also been reduced by combing related experiences and introducing a new default, left-to-right tab order, which Microsoft says makes it simpler to move around. App and system notifications are now found with the rest of your Alerts, right when you open the guide. The People tab has been reorganized, which means that "Friend Suggestions" are now under "Find Someone." Meanwhile, "Discover Clubs" is now within the Clubs page. There's a new "Parties & Chats" tab that combines Party, messaging, and invites into a single location. A "Profile & System" tab has been added, consolidating important utilities like Sign-in, Settings, and Help. You can find it under your GamerPic. Tab order can now be customized. This can be accessed via a “Customize guide tabs” option on the “Profile & system” tab.

Connecting You With The Xbox Community The Community Page has been split into four channels: Shared by friends, Official posts from games, Club activity, and Popular on Xbox Live.

Additional Collection Filters Genre and Player Count have been added as filters for My Games & Apps.

Mixer Stream Browse Improvements Live thumbnails previewing a Mixer broadcast have been added.



As Xbox notes, these changes and additions are the result of feedback it has been getting from the users inside the Xbox Insiders Program, which gets updates beforehand in prototype phases. Meanwhile, Xbox promises more improvements in the coming months, though it doesn't provide any details on what these improvements will be.

