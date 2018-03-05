This Xbox One X Bundle Is a Great Deal For Hardcore Players

While the Xbox One X offers a great deal of power under its hood, a lot of players have been hesitant about picking one up, mainly due to its high price tag ($500). But for those of you that have been waiting for a special package deal on the system, Newegg just might have what you need.

The company has just offered up a special deal over on eBay, where you can get your hands on an Xbox One X for $500, but with a few extras thrown in – and they’re ideal for hardcore players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, the bundle comes with the 1TB system, which also includes a controller and hook-ups, so you get those right off the bat. But you’ll also score a second Xbox One controller, the regular black model. This is something that Microsoft has been offering up as of late through other retailers, so it’s nice to have it in this bundle as well.

But there are also two games thrown in for good measure. The first is Destiny 2, a game that probably runs at trailblazing speeds on your Xbox One X, as you level your way up to greatness either on your own or as part of a specially powered squad.

There’s also Grand Theft Auto V, which has been a huge selling game over the past few years, and it’s at its best on Xbox One X, complete with beautiful renders, a first-person perspective, and a whole lot of fun. For that matter, you’ve also got Grand Theft Auto Online, which will keep you busy for hours on end.

Newegg is also offering the bundle with free shipping, so you don’t need to pay extra to have one shipped to your door. That makes the deal even more worthwhile.

Just keep something in mind: you’re limited to three bundles a person. Trying to buy more will end up having those orders cancelled, so don’t be greedy. Besides, just one should do the trick, unless you’re looking to pick some up for your friends.

The bundle won’t last long, so be sure to check it out when you get a chance!

Robert’s Take: As someone waiting for a bit to pick up an Xbox One X, it’s nice to see a bundle such as this offer up a pretty good deal. Now, if only we could get one that includes Call of Duty: WWII…

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.