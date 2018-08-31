Xbox One X GPU And Its Gaming PC Equivalent

The Xbox One X boasts a powerful system, with its tagline even proudly stating its the “most powerful console” on the market to date. Many gamers found themselves with a shiny new system this holiday season – but the question many have is how exactly does this new system stack up to the average gaming PC?

The PC side of gaming, hilariously dubbed the “PC Master Race,” has always had an upper edge on visual performance – but as technology continues to grow, that gap between platforms gets smaller and smaller. So how does the Xbox One X stack up for the techies who demand the best performance?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Microsoft’s console was built to offer 6 teraflops of peak processing power, which gives it the edge of 4K capability. Beyond that, however, which GPU does it most compare to? GamingBolt recently spoke with VooFoo Studios and the PR Manager Sean Walsh was joined with technical director Mark Williams, and 3D artist Ben Exell to talk about the latest system. Having prior experience with the system up close with developmental stages, this is what they had to say:

“An AMD RX580 is probably the closest GPU in terms of real world performance to compare to the Xbox One X. It is hard to find a fair competitor, as the Xbox One X’s CPU does bottleneck its GPU somewhat so it could maybe perform better in a different use case. Also hardware pricing in the PC space does fluctuate a lot. But in terms of real world performance the RX580 is on par with the Xbox One X.”

TL;DR is that it is most comparable to an AMD RX580, which has been equated to the Nvidia GTX 1070 in the past. It’s impossible to make a 1-to-1 comparison, but the bottom line is that it’s impressive as hell, and definitely justifies the $499 price tag. If you thought you could build a gaming PC for that much or less, think again.