Every Xbox One X Contains an Incredible Halo Easter Egg You’ll Probably Never See

The Xbox One X arrives in just about a month’s time, and promises to usher in a new revolution of gaming for Microsoft fans – even if they don’t necessarily have a 4K television. But it’s harboring some interesting secrets, including one that you’re never likely to see (unless you feel like tinkering with your system, which we don’t suggest because of warranties and all that).

A Spanish technology channel on YouTube by the name of Unocero recently posted a video where they took apart an Xbox One X console to see what makes it tick. We already know a great deal about what the hardware harbors, mainly with its “teraflops” and all that.

But here’s what you may not have known – there’s a neat Halo Easter Egg imprinted on one of the pieces of hardware.

When you get to the eleven minute mark of the video (which you can see above), you’ll see that the host points out something on one of the boards – Master Chief riding a scorpion.

This is a neat little reference to the hardware’s original name, Project Scorpio, and having Master Chief on top – well, that’s just icing on the cake.

It’s on the inside of the system, though, so, stopping short of taking your system apart just to show your friends (and then hastily trying to reassemble everything), you’ll never see it. But, still, cool little thing that shows just how devoted Microsoft is to its hardware. Also, proof that we need the ability to ride a scorpion in the next Halo game. It’d probably be a lot of fun in multiplayer.

The system is packing all sorts of power, with 6 Teraflops of processing power and 12GB of GDDR5 RAM. So, yeah, it’ll be able to handle even the most demanding games. And, again, you won’t necessarily need a 4K television to appreciate its splendor, though it certainly does help.

The Xbox One X arrives on November 7th for the price of $499. There’s still time to pre-order it if you haven’t already.

Thanks to Windows Central for the tip!