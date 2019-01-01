Party Like It’s 2001 With This Epic Xbox One X OG Xbox Skin

The Xbox has come a long way since the original console first made its way onto the market in 2001 and while many are enjoying the high power that the Xbox One X has to offer, some are wanting to give an awesome nod to the classic system in the best way possible: A skin.

One Redditor took to the social media platform to show offtheir “nerd heart” find and we have to admit – it’s giving us those glorious flash-back feels:

You know what would make this skin even better? A massive Duke controller! Luckily Hyperkin did a “remaster” of the iconic controller. While it keeps its bulky and familiar design, it has a few modern tweaks. You can find it here on Amazon. Here’s a brief breakdown from the product listing:

“Hyperkin has recreated the original 2001 Xbox controller aka ‘The Duke’ as an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Duke features a home button with an animated Xbox logo display screen, precision analog triggers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable cable, and the return of the black and white buttons. The Duke is big, bad, and ready for action.”

As for the skin itself, it’s by Controller Gear and you can snag it for yourself right here. For more about the skin itself:

Officially Licensed by Microsoft Xbox – Designed for Xbox One

Superior 3M Decals independently tested and approved by Xbox

Peel. Press. Perfect. Easy on – Easy Off. Does not leave Residue. Skins do not Interfere with Buttons or Sensors

Perfect Fit. Premium 3M Material. Exceeds all Child Safety Standards. Made in the USA. Safe for Electronic Devices

Includes (1) Xbox One x Console Skin

Worried you’ll have trouble getting it to stick just right? The user reviews for it say that the skin fits like a dream and is super easy to apply to the console. Ready to party like it’s 2001? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

