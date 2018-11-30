Xbox One X ‘Performing Phenomenally,’ Says the NPD

When the Xbox One X was introduced last year, many folks were skeptical, mainly because one of the key titles that was supposed to demonstrate its power, Crackdown 3, got delayed. As a result, the system lost a bit of its luster, with some opting to head into PS4 territory instead.

However, it's safe to say that the system has bounced back, thanks to many games that take advantage of its power, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and the technically impressive Forza Horizon 4. And according to the NPD's Mat Piscatella, it's doing much better than some may be expecting.

A Twitter user by the name of Doomhammer76 (Jorge) recently posted a smarmy comment, noting, "Hmmm as a Xbox fan, good to know the days I need to stay off Twitter…" complete with crying faces. He was quoting Piscatella's previous tweet about when US video game data release dates would be from the company, with November coming up first on December 18.

But Piscatella was quick to fire back, saying Xbox fans had nothing to fear. "Xbox One sales show the highest growth of the 3 major HW platforms in the US this year, and the Xbox One X in particular has been performing phenomenally. Console warring on the internet is one of the dumber things people do, unfortunately."

Exact sales numbers weren't provided by Piscatella, but the system has been doing quite well on the market, particularly with a number of Black Friday deals that have gone down in price. And bundling the system with games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Battlefield V has clearly helped as well, along with a recent Taco Bell promotion where a special edition system was given out every 10 minutes with the purchase of a value meal box.

Whether it can topple the PlayStation 4 has yet to be seen, as Sony has a lot of staying power, along with hit games like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man. But the Xbox One X is anything but washed up, and we'll see more games in 2019 that truly take advantage of its horsepower -- including Crackdown 3, which finally has a release date of February 15.

The Xbox One X is available now.