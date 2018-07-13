Transform Your Xbox One X Into the OG With This Skin and Classic “Duke” Controller

Retro gamers, we have something you’re going to want to see. The Xbox One X is the most powerful console in the world, and it’s nice to know you have that kind of potential at your fingertips every time you pick up the controller, but sometimes it’s nice to enjoy a little throwback, right? You can have the best of both worlds with this sick Xbox skin, which will transform your Xbox One X into the original 2001 heavyweight console. You can find the Xbox skin on sale, right now, here on Amazon:

Look at that thing. Doesn’t it bring back so many great memories? Can you feel your back muscles and hamstrings straining to lift the console? Doubtless many of you still have purple toes from accidentally dropping this thing. Microsoft wanted you to know that you were dealing with the most powerful console on the market, and things still haven’t changed.

But it wasn’t just the console that was huge and imposing. The original Xbox controller was something gamers couldn’t shut up about when it launched. Kids with smaller hands found it difficult to hold and use properly. It had weird black and white buttons. It had built-in rumble that worked really well, and it had long-ass cables with really smart break points for when someone walked across them, saving them from tripping or from pulling your 200 lb. console off of the shelf. It was called “The Duke.”

In case you missed it, The Duke was revived from the fine folks at Hyperkin. Their “remaster” is almost a one-to-one recreation of the original controller, but it does boast some modern conveniences. You can find it here on Amazon. Here’s a brief breakdown from the product listing:

“Hyperkin has recreated the original 2001 Xbox controller aka ‘The Duke’ as an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Duke features a home button with an animated Xbox logo display screen, precision analog triggers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable cable, and the return of the black and white buttons. The Duke is big, bad, and ready for action.”

You read that the controller features an animated Xbox logo display, and they’re not kidding. Check this out:

My Xbox controller from @Hyperkin arrived in the mail today 😍 Thank you one and all for making this happen @Xbox @XboxP3 pic.twitter.com/5PmjPqoC0m — Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) July 2, 2018

With the OG Xbox skin for you Xbox One X, and the revised “Duke” controller, you can have the ultimate neo-old-school gaming setup! If you guys do end up getting both of these and setting them up, please send us a picture. We’d love to see it.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.