Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Teases E3 2021 Showcase

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that E3 2021 would indeed be taking place later this year in June. While all of the details surrounding the event haven't been given just yet, it was announced that a handful of publishers such as Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft would be taking part in the show. In light of this announcement, Xbox boss Phil Spencer opted to tease fans just a bit in regards to what they should expect from the company in a few months.

Taking to Twitter, Spencer expressed in a general sense that he was happy to see E3 returning this year. "Glad to see the game industry coming together again in June for a digital E3. This and other summer events are proof that our industry is strongest when we work together," he said on the social media platform. Speaking more specifically to what Xbox will have to say at the event, Spencer said, "Looking forward to sharing what we have in store this summer."

At this point in time, Xbox hasn't announced anything more specific about what it might be doing during E3 2021. That being said, we did here less than a month ago that the publisher is already in the planning stages for some sort of event this summer. Whether or not this event will take place in proximity to E3 though or if it will be held at another time altogether remains to be seen.

With June quickly approaching, there's an excellent chance that we'll start to hear a whole lot more of what Xbox and E3 2021 have in store within the coming weeks. Whenever those specifics start to emerge, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

So what are you hoping to see at E3 2021? And what in particular are you hoping to see Xbox show off? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.