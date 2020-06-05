Free Xbox, PlayStation, and PC Games to Play This Weekend

✖

A number of games are either free to keep or free to try this weekend for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. With this being the first weekend of June, it means we’ve got a new round of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold games to play even if some of them already released a bit earlier than they typically do. Between those two consoles and the popular Steam and Epic Games Store marketplaces on the PC platform, people looking for a new or old game to try this weekend have several options throughout the next few days.

Just like pretty much every other weekend and month of free games, some of the titles available this week are only “free” if you have a subscription to make yourself eligible to download them. All of them are also available only for a limited time to either keep or try, so you’ll want to make sure you prioritize what you play from the list based on what you’re most interested in and which ones will have their availability windows close first.

There are other free games out there for different platforms, marketplaces, and launchers, but you’ll find a number of free games below for this weekend along with information about anything that’s require to play them.

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse – Free to keep until June 30th

Destroy All Humans! – Free to keep until June 15th, also on Xbox 360

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Free to keep until June 15th

Arcade Classics Anniversary – Free to play until June 8th

Sonic Forces Digital Standard – Free to play until June 8th

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – Free to play until June 8th

PC (No Subscriptions Required)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Free to play until June 8th on Steam

Sludge Life – Free to keep until May 28, 2021 on Epic Games Store

Overcooked – Free to keep until June 11th on Epic Games Store

You’ll notice that some of the games listed above are from the PlayStation Plus or Xbox Games with Gold offerings. More Xbox One and Xbox 360 games will be available later in June, but all the ones planned for the PlayStation 4’s subscription deals are available to download now.

For the games that are free to try and not to keep, you can look for deals on those to keep them in your collections for good if you like what you play.

