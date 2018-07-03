New PUBG, Minecraft Xbox Bundles Announced

Microsoft revealed today two new Xbox bundles, the first a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds-themed Xbox One X and the second an Xbox One S straight out of the world of Minecraft.

Xbox’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb shared details of the new Xbox bundles today in an announcement that said the bundles are now available and will be found at retailers before too long. Both of the bundles come with everything that you need to get started with the new consoles including the respective games that each bundle is named after.

Two new bundles join the Xbox One family: Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle starts shipping today and Xbox One X PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle available later this week at most major retailers worldwide https://t.co/rtAwEyEdvE pic.twitter.com/YF1XDxwjsQ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 3, 2018

In a post on the Xbox Wire as well as on his own site, Major Nelson detailed everything that’s included in both of the bundles. You’ll be able to try out Xbox Live Gold along with the Xbox Game Pass subscription by purchasing the bundles, according to the details listed below.

Xbox One X PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle – $499

Xbox One X with a 1TB hard drive

Xbox Wireless Controller

Full-game download of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds enhanced for Xbox One X

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial

1-month Xbox Live Gold trial

Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle – $299

Full-game download of Minecraft featuring the exciting Update Aquatic plus the Explorer’s Pack

Season one of Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure

1-month Xbox Game Pass trial

14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

PUBG on the Xbox One is the only way that you can play a console version of the game right now, so it makes sense that Microsoft would capitalize on the exclusivity of it with the Xbox One X bundle. It’s a timed exclusive though, so while there’s still a chance that it’ll become available for other platforms down the road, it doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon.

Similar to the exclusivity of PUBG, the Xbox One version of Minecraft also comes with something that not ever other player has: The Update Aquatic content. This batch of watery features has been previewed for Minecraft for quite a while now and is finally available on the Xbox One, though it hasn’t come to everyone else yet. The PlayStation 4 notably does not yet have the Update Aquatic content.

PUBG’s Xbox One X bundle is planned to be made available through retailers everywhere later in the week, but the Minecraft bundle will be an exclusive shared between the Microsoft Store and Walmart.

