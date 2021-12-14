Xbox Is Selling a Red Ring of Death Poster

The Xbox Gear Shop is celebrating the release of the Xbox docuseries Power On: The Story of Xbox with the release of several posters/prints of the promotional art and episode title cards from the series, which means that Xbox is now effectively selling a poster featuring the notorious red ring of death that plagued the Xbox 360 for years. The other title cards are also present, but the red ring of death one is the most notable of the lot.

If you are somehow not familiar, the “red ring of death” comes from the three lights on the front of the Xbox 360 console that would turn and stay bright red to indicate a hardware failure. It was an extremely troublesome problem that affected many owners, forcing them to get their consoles repaired and overall costing Xbox an incredible amount. The docuseries goes over it in detail and really deserves to be watched in full.

Videos by ComicBook.com

20 years of Xbox history, booting up now.



Watch Power On: The Story of Xbox for free right now: https://t.co/Jgn1MbKo7T | #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/8N8BVcN9qW — Xbox (@Xbox) December 13, 2021

As for the poster itself, it is 18″ x 24″ and printed on slightly glossy, fingerprint-resistant, high-quality paper. It features the iconic three red lights around the Xbox logo with the title on the segment, “Red Ring of Death,” below. The Xbox Gear Shop is shipping it worldwide, though it does indicate that there could be some delay due to the ongoing holiday season.

As noted above, Power On: The Story of Xbox is currently available to watch for free on YouTube. The docuseries consists of several installments chronicling the history of Xbox. The Red Ring of Death poster/print is currently available through the Xbox Gear Shop for $24.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

What do you think of the fact that Xbox is selling a print for the red ring of death? Have you had a chance to watch Power On: The Story of Xbox for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T The Verge]