Xbox Scarlett Will Be Missing a Major PS5 Feature

Xbox Scarlett isn’t planning any native VR support like the PlayStation 5 will have with PlayStation VR, and presumably PlayStation VR 2 if Sony continues to push into the stagnant VR space. And according to Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, VR won’t be a focus at all for the next-gen Xbox because nobody is asking for it, which is blunt, but also kinda the truth. Virtual-reality gaming headsets is still a very niche market that has shown zero signs of penetrating the larger mainstream market. And as long as this remains true, it sounds like Phil Spencer and co. won’t be dumping any resources into this realm of gaming.

“I have some issues with VR — it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience,” said Spencer while speaking to Stevivor. “We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR. The vast majority of our customers know if they want a VR experience, there’s places to go get those. We see the volumes of those on PC and other places.”

As you can see, not only does Spencer have little interest in getting involved in a minor market, but he seems to suggest he doesn’t believe in the tech as is, noting it’s at odds with how games are in 2019, which is communal. That said, Spencer does leave the door open for a reality where Xbox goes all in on VR like some of its competitors are.

“I think we might get there [eventually],” said Spencer. “But yeah, that’s not where our focus is.”

Of course, what will be more interesting to see is whether or not Sony doubles down on VR with a successor to PlayStation VR or slowly forgets it exists like PlayStation Vita. I reckon it will probably bridge these two possibilities with a half-step successor, but right now, this is nothing but speculation on my end.

