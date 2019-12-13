Xbox Series X Controller Reveals New Feature and Big Improvement Over Xbox One Controller

Last night at The Game Awards, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X, the official name of its next-gen Xbox, which was previously referred to as Project Scarlett. In addition to revealing the name of the console, Microsoft also unveiled its design, which is on the bulky side. In fact, the console resembles a PC tower quite a bit. Alongside the console, the Xbox makers also revealed the system’s controller, which by and large looks like the Xbox One controller. That said, while the Xbox Series X controller doesn’t do much new in terms of design, it does have a few new features and improvements.

For one, the controller has a new button: a dedicated share button, which will — according to Microsoft — make capturing screenshots and game clips simple. Of course, this isn’t a revolutionary feature, but it’s nice to see a dedicated button on the Xbox Series X controller for it. If you haven’t seen images of the controller, the share button is right smackdown in the middle of the piece of hardware.

Beyond this, Microsoft also confirms the controller has a new, advanced d-pad, derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. Not many games use d-pads anymore, but for anyone who enjoys a good platformer, this will be a great improvement.

Interestingly, Microsoft also notes the shape and size of the controller has been tweaked from the Xbox One controller in order to accommodate a wider range of people. And of course, the controller will come with every console and will be compatible with Windows 10 PCs. Further, it will also be compatible with the Xbox One.

“Alongside Xbox Series X, we also unveiled the new Xbox Wireless Controller. Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller,” said Microsoft of the controller. “The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.”

Xbox Series X is set to release sometime holiday 2020.