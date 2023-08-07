Xbox Insider Leaks Information on Next Xbox Console

A well-known Xbox insider has leaked information about the next Xbox console, which according to them, is going to be a digital Xbox Series X; that is to say, an Xbox Series X without a disc drive. In addition to this, the Xbox insider teases that Microsoft is working on "other hardware." Unfortunately, they do not provide any specifics on this hardware, but there's only a few possible candidates, which include a handheld machine, some type of VR/AR headset, or possibly something less exciting like a new elite controller or headset. Whatever the case, Xbox has lots of things cooking, but it sounds like none of it will be out this year or next year.

The new information comes the way of Nick Backer on Xbox Era, a fairly reliable source, especially when it comes to Xbox. In the past, Baker has been off the mark, but rarely, if ever, when Xbox is involved. Unfortunately, some of this new information from the source isn't ultra specific or of the juiciest variety.

"So, what I've heard... I've actually heard it from a couple of sources, surprisingly. At first I only heard it from one, and then another one reached out to me completely separately and said 'I've heard this is happening,' so I went back to the original and was like 'does that mean I can say something now?'

Baker continued: "So, what I've heard is that Microsoft is currently looking into a digital-only Series X. So, no disc drive, which I think a lot of people have wanted for a while. And this is the other part of the rumor... there is also plans for 'other hardware' in 2025. The DM doesn't specify the digital Series X being 2025. I'm assuming that alongside all the other hardware is 2025.

Baker concluded, by noting he has heard nothing about the Series S, which makes sense as Xbox is unlikely to do much with the console going forward given its hardware limitations.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that none of this is official. Further, even if it is accurate, it's also subject to change.