New Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Is Getting Torn Apart by Angry Xbox Fans

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive is getting ton apart by angry Xbox fans. 2024 has been a rough year for Xbox Game Studios, which released Ara: History Untold, Age of Mythology: Retold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Starfield: Shattered Space. The most anticipated of these games, Hellblade 2, failed to generate any buzz despite considerable hype at one point due to a lackluster release. Meanwhile, Shattered Space was unable to juice the Starfield numbers in the way it needed to. And now the latest release from Xbox Game Studios, the aforementioned Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, is getting slammed in user reviews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that missed it, the game was released this week on November 19. And right now there are no critic reviews for the game on Metacritic. There are user reviews though. And they are bad. How bad? Well, the game has a 4.8 out of 10, which is an awful return.

Meanwhile, over on Steam the game has a “Mostly Negative” rating, which is the result of only 32 percent of over 5,000 user reviews rating the game positively. This is also an awful return, especially when you consider the positive reviews its 2020 predecessor, Microsoft Flight Simulator, earned on the same platform.

Surely on home court — the Microsoft Store — reviews are more positive, right? Nope. Right now, on the Microsoft Store, the game has 2 out of 5 stars after more than 2,000 user reviews.

What are users upset about? Well, just about everything. The most contentious subject is how the game uses Cloud streaming to handle assets, which has proven inefficient. Meanwhile, other changes to UI, the controls, and more have not been received well. On top of this, the game is also ultra buggy, suggesting it was rushed out the door.

“Well this game deserves exactly the kind of reviews it’s being flooded with, because it’s completely and utterly broken and unplayable,” reads one of these user reviews. “Yet another unacceptable launch.”

“It’s a shame that they did not have the budget for a QA team,” reads another user review. “The career mode is extremely frustrating. You do everything correctly but the game punish you because of it’s own bugs, and what’s better, you have NO idea what you did wrong most of the time.”

Thankfully, most of the issues with the game, if not all of them, can be fixed over time with post-launch updates. Right now though it sounds like the game may not be worth spending $70 on.

For more Xbox Series X coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.