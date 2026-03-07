One of 2026’s biggest games has a major exclusive feature on Xbox Series X that those who pick up said game on PS5 won’t have access to. Given the install base of the PS5, the game in question, an open-world RPG, will still end up being more popular on the PlayStation console, but those on Xbox will be able to enjoy Xbox Play Anywhere right at launch, which is especially noteworthy because most Xbox games do not launch with support for this feature.

The game in question is Crimson Desert from developer Pearl Abyss, which is set to release on Xbox Series X and other platforms on March 19. And if you like to game across console and PC, you may want to pick it up on Xbox Series X because Xbox Play Anywhere will let you buy one copy and play it across both platforms, complete with cross-save. For those who only play on one platform, this isn’t noteworthy at all, but for those who do, this will spare them an additional $70 purchase and allow multiple save states.

2026’s Most Anticipated RPG

Crimson Desert looks poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year and one of the biggest RPG games of the generation. To this end, it’s expected to have not just dozens, but hundreds of hours of total content for completionists and multiple playthroughs. It’s going to be a game many are going to spend a lot of time with, which makes Xbox Play Anywhere support even more noteworthy.

In reaction to this news, several gamers have confirmed that this will result in them picking up the game through the Microsoft Store.

“Xbox Play Anywhere is the number one thing I look at when trying to decide on which platform to buy games on (Steam, GOG, Epic, MS Store, Nintendo),” writes one Reddit user of the news. Another adds: “I love Play Anywhere. It gets me to purchase more games through the Xbox store.”

Unfortunately, PlayStation does not offer this type of feature with the PS5, and with reports that it’s stepping back from its already commitment to PC games, we do not expect this to change. PlayStation wants you to play its games on your PS5 and nowhere else.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.