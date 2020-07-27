One of Xbox Series X's Biggest Exclusive Games Just Leaked

✖

One of Xbox Series X's biggest exclusive games just seemingly leaked. Last week, Microsoft announced a huge slab of Xbox Series X games, including Fable, Forza Motorsport, and Stalker 2. Adding to this was updates on Xbox Series X games we already knew about like Halo Infinite, Hellblade II, and Everwild. There's a lot of games coming to Xbox Series X, including many promising console exclusives. However, Microsoft has already confirmed there are still more announcements and reveals in the chamber, and one of these bullets may have just fired early.

Today, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was rated in Brazil not just for release on PC, but Xbox Series X. Of course, it's possible this rating is a mistake, but if it's not, it's huge news, as it would mean the iconic game is coming to console for the very first time. Whether this would be an exclusive get for Xbox or not, remains to be seen, but if it is, it's a huge get. While World of Warcraft is quite old, Blizzard still supports the game with updates and new content. As a result, millions still play the game.

If World of Warcraft does come to Xbox Series X as a console exclusive, it's likely to be one of the console's highest-selling exclusives, right up there with Halo Infinite and the console's juggernauts.

That said, for now, none of this has been confirmed. Neither Blizzard or Microsoft have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either will at this point.

Meanwhile, it's important to remember this could be a mistake. The Brazil rating board is known to wrongly rate games on occasion. However, it's also notoriously leaked games and ports way before their official reveal or announcement. And this is important to remember, even if the game is coming to Xbox Series X, it may not be coming to it anytime soon.

As for the game itself, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands hasn't released yet, but it's scheduled to drop sometime this year. It will be the game's eighth expansion pack.

"Sylvanas Windrunner, fallen leader of the Horde, has pierced the veil between Azeroth and the realm of the dead, setting in motion a series of events that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death," reads an official blurb of the game. "Azeroth’s heroes will confront the wonders and horrors of the afterlife as they deal with the consequences of Sylvanas’ actions"

H/T, Gematsu.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.