New Xbox Series X Report Is Bad News for Console's Big Exclusive Games

Fable 4, Perfect Dark, Everwild, and many of the big exclusives Xbox Game Studios has announced and is working on aren't releasing anytime soon, or at least that's what a new report alleges. The PS5 has only been out for a few months, yet it already has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, and more. And soon it will add to this with Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West. On the other hand, the Xbox Series X currently lacks major exclusives, it doesn't look like that's changing anytime soon. It has Halo Infinite, which is scheduled to release later this year, but it currently doesn't have much else.

Speaking during a VCG podcast, GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring revealed that he's heard many of Xbox's big upcoming exclusives, like Fable 4, are years away. In fact, Dring jokes that another Xbox console may be out before we see some of these games release, emphasizing that Xbox fans are in for a long wait.

“I’ve got an Xbox Series X and I love it. I have a PS5 and I love it. I play my PS5 because of the loads of exclusives games that I don’t have on the Xbox," said Dring. "And when you look at the Xbox… Xbox has a lot of amazing studios and these games are coming, but I’ve had few conversations with a few friends at Xbox Game Studios, and those games they’ve announced -- Everwild, Perfect Dark, Fable -- are so far away."

More or less, this is where the report ends. As always, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reputable, it doesn't change the fact that this is all information of the unofficial variety. Further, it's subject to change.

I haven't personally heard much out of Xbox Game Studios, though I have heard a few somewhat concerning things about the development of the new Perfect Dark, which is being made by Xbox's brand-new studio, The Initiative.

With the Bethesda acquisition, Xbox finally has a portfolio of studios and talent to not just match the consistent quality of PlayStation and Nintendo's first-party output, but surpass each of them. However, it may take a while for Xbox Game Studios to get its duck in the row and start firing on all cylinders.