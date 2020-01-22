Best Look Yet at the Xbox Series X Surfaces Online

Some new photos claiming to show off a prototype Xbox Series X started making the rounds last night, and while there is every possibility that they are somehow fake, it looks like it might well be genuine. The photos, such as they are, show off the front and the back of the upcoming device, and include a good look at the various ports that are included — which is the first time we’ve seen them, if real.

While some broad information was shared about the upcoming console as part of its reveal back in December, there’s still plenty that folks don’t know about it. That includes, by and large, the actual technical specs of the machine. While the photos circulating online aren’t exactly showing us the internals of the new console, knowing what sort of ports it has is a step forward from where we were before.

You can check out the photos, which were prominently featured on NeoGAF, below:

If it’s fake, it’s an elaborate one. Most of the ports seen here aren’t exactly out of the ordinary, what with your usual Ethernet, HDMI, power, and USB ports. Directly below the Ethernet and USB ports, however, is a mysterious port that looks like it could be used for a variety of different things. Speculation ranges wildly from some kind of modular design to an SSD spot and beyond. There is, as always, the chance that this changes entirely before the console goes out the door — and the photos even show that this is a prototype only.

“Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you,” Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, shared as part of the unveiling of the new console in December. “Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay. We also designed Xbox Series X to support both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s bold and unique, very much like our fans around the world and the team of collaborators and innovators who built it.”

The Xbox Series X is set to release Holiday 2020, though there’s no definitive launch date just yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming console right here.