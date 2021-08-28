Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge Release Window Reaffirmed

✖

Earlier this summer, Microsoft announced that it would be making the dreams of many Xbox fans a reality when it revealed that it would be creating actual mini-fridges that are modeled after the Xbox Series X console. While this announcement on its own was something that excited a large number of people, Xbox hasn't said much about the status of the fridge release in recent months. Fortunately, it sounds like production on this project is still going quite well and should be on track to release before the end of 2021.

In a recent interaction on social media, Xbox GM Aaron Greenberg was asked about the status of the Xbox Series X mini-fridges. In response, Greenberg reaffirmed that those at Xbox are still very much planning to release the miniature appliance at some point before the end of the year. "On track for holiday, will share more soon when we can!" Greenberg said to the inquiry.

On track for holiday, will share more soon when we can! — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 26, 2021

At this point in time, there is still quite a bit that we are in the dark about when it comes to the Xbox Series X mini fridge. For starters, a release date is the one thing that many fans continue to inquire about. In addition, Xbox also hasn't talked much about how much these units will actually cost nor has it revealed where fans will be able to buy them. In all likelihood, a launch directly through Microsoft seems most likely, although there is a chance that this fridge is something that could show up in retail stores as well.

Regardless of the finer details, it's just good to see that Xbox is very much committed to releasing this somewhat silly product later this year as it promised. Whenever we learn more about the Xbox Series X mini-fridge, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you someone who wants to pick up one of these Xbox Series X fridges for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.