Xbox Series X Release Date Potentially Leaked

The Xbox Series X release date has potentially been revealed, or at least that's what some Xbox fans think based on a brand new leak involving the Xbox Series X controller. Last week, Xbox Series X controllers started to appear in the wild. In the process, their packaging seemingly confirmed the existence of the Xbox Series S, a less powerful and cheaper companion console to the Xbox Series X. But that's not all the controller has possibly leaked. It looks like it may have also just spilled the release date for the pair of next-gen consoles.

One of the many people to get their hands on the controller has been EightBitNate, who reveals that the 1-year warranty on the controllers ends on November 5. Of course, this suggests the controller isn't supposed to be available until November 5, or more likely November 6, since that's a Friday, a more likely weekday for the console to release.

What this date also has going for it is it is in November, which is the month that all three previous Xbox consoles have released.

That said, for now, this all should be classified as a rumor and speculation. Nothing here is official. Further, at the moment, Microsoft has not commented on this leak or the speculation surrounding it, which means for now Xbox fans are left with nothing but unofficial information.

Officially, the Xbox Series X is still just slated for a "holiday 2020" release. For more coverage on the console -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

