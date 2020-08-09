Here's Halo Infinite Reimagined as a Nintendo 64 Game

What would Halo infinite look like if it were a Nintendo 64 video game? If this is a question you have had on your mind ever since the first good look at the upcoming Xbox Series X title was revealed at the end of July, there is some good news for you: you no longer have to wonder. A new fan-created trailer for "Halo 64" imagines exactly that.

The video, created by VFX wiz Hoolopee, basically turns Halo Infinite into a Nintendo 64 video game in the style of games of that generation with nods to both Star Fox 64 and Super Mario 64. It's a goofy take, but much appreciated. You might recall Hoolopee for their original PlayStation version of Death Stranding from last year.

You can check out the original trailer for Halo Infinite, which this "Halo 64" take is modeled on, right here:

Xbox and 343 Industries recently revealed the new, real trailer above, gameplay footage, and the official box art for the title. While some of the screenshots from the July event look... not great, the developers have committed to supporting Halo Infinite in the long run. There has also been some indication that the video game will include a battle royale mode.

Halo Infinite is set to release later this year for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the "Holidays 2020" window that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo franchise title right here.

What do you think about the "Halo 64" recreation? Would you play a video game like this in 2020? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

[H/T Kotaku]

