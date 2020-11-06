Xbox Series X Adds Popular Launch Game 5 Days Before Release

✖

Xbox Series X just added another game to its launch lineup. In five days, on November 10, both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release, and neither will release alongside a very impressive list of games. While both will have some notable third-party games available from day one, neither will have any noteworthy exclusive, however, both will have Rogue Company, one of 2020's most popular games, which, at the moment of publishing, has not been announced for PS5.

The news comes way of Hi-Rez Studios, the game's publisher, which noted not only will the free-to-play multiplayer shooter be available at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but with an upgrade. More specifically, it revealed the Xbox Series X version will come packing 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version will boast the same frame rate, but at 1440p.

According to Hi-Rez Studios, the game will support both cross-play and cross-save with all current versions of the game: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

"The world needs saving and only the best of the best can do it! Rogue Company is the third-person tactical action shooter that puts the fate of the world in your hands," reads an official pitch of the game. "Suit up as one of the elite agents of Rogue Company, each with their own individual set of skills, and go to war in a variety of different game modes. Rogue Company is action packed with no shortage of weapons, gadgets, and style. The mission starts now. Save the Day, Look Good, Get Paid."

For those that don't know: Rogue Company is a free-to-play multiplayer, tactical, third-person shooter developed by First Watch Games that was announced in 2019 and has been available in Open Beta since October 1. However, it was in July that it really started to make waves when it was available in Closed Beta that was only accessible via a streamer drop or via a premium founder's pack.

At the moment of publishing, a full release of the game has not been announced, but nonetheless, it's currently playable via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.