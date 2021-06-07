Xbox Confirms User Issues

✖

Some Xbox users have apparently reported issues tonight with making purchases on the Microsoft Store. The official Xbox Support Twitter account has issued a statement that it is aware of the problem and the situation has already been resolved! It's unclear exactly how prevalent the issue was, but for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users that were hoping to purchase a game from the Microsoft Store this evening, this may have resulted in a bit of frustration! Fortunately, it seems the issue was resolved quickly, and users should be able to get back to making purchases without any further difficulties.

The Tweet announcing the resolution can be found embedded below.

You should now be able to make purchases. Thank you for your patience and happy gaming! https://t.co/xaJ6tXcA78 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) June 7, 2021

Apparently, users were encountering error messages when making a purchase, and then trying to make the purchase again prompted a message that the software had already been purchased. In the replies, users joked that Microsoft was busy watching the Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul fight. Unlike the fight, however, the Microsoft Store outage was over quickly, and this ending is a bit more satisfying!

It's easy to see how issues such as this one could become a point of frustration, especially for those with an Xbox Series S console. The digital era can make video game purchases much more convenient than they were in the past, but that convenience goes away when the digital storefront goes down. This type of thing is why a lot of gamers can be hesitant about going all-digital, but thankfully Microsoft got things fixed up before the problem got much worse.

Sunday night probably isn't the most eventful night for video game purchases, so it's hard to say how many users would have even encountered the problem. Everyone makes purchases at different times, but at least this didn't happen on the day of a big release. It could have led to a lot more frustration if this happened on the night of a big launch like Halo: Infinite!

Did you encounter any issues with the Microsoft Store tonight? Are you happy the issue was resolved quickly? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!