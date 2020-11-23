Razer Reveals New Xbox Series X Controller

✖

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available, and players looking for an extra controller have a number of options available. Razer has added to that number with the Wolverine V2, which features a handful of additional features that the traditional Xbox controller doesn't. Notably, the controller has two programmable multi-function buttons, Hair Triggers, and Mecha-Tactile action buttons and D-Pad. Last but not least, the controller offers a contoured design meant to gives gamers a more comfortable grip for longer gaming sessions. The trade-off for these extras, however, is that the controller is wired, as opposed to the traditional Xbox offering.

An image of the controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Reforged for absolute precision and control. Meet the new Razer Wolverine V2—our next-gen wired gaming controller built with a superior ergonomic form factor, advanced customizability, and Mecha-tactile buttons for the new Xbox Series X|S consoles. https://t.co/hsM6kFdTAB pic.twitter.com/sKJz3NVSBi — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) November 19, 2020

The Wolverine V2 is a follow-up to Razer's Wolverine V1, featuring some improvements over its predecessor. Like Microsoft's Xbox One controllers, the Wolverine V1 is compatible with the Xbox Series X hardware, and the Wolverine V2 is similarly compatible with Xbox One and PC.

Razer's new controller retails for $99.99, which is a bit more expensive than a traditional Xbox controller, but is also cheaper than Microsoft's Elite controller. Both those options are wireless, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the Wolverine V2 will find itself a niche with the Xbox audience. Wired controllers theoretically have quicker response time over their wireless counterparts, so competitive players might be more interested in Razer's offering.

Given the console's backwards compatibility with Xbox One controllers, and Microsoft's own offerings for the Xbox Series X, there are a lot of controller options for Xbox fans. However, Razer has a long history of making peripherals for the video game industry, and potential buyers should be able to expect a strong product from the company. Razer's Wolverine V2 controller is available now for Xbox Series X, and can be purchased directly from Razer's website, which can be found right here.

What do you think of the Razer Wolverine V2? Does the controller appeal to you?