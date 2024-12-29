Upcoming Xbox Exclusive Gets New Update After Years of Silence

An upcoming Xbox exclusive that hasn’t been heard from in years has finally received a new update to close out 2024. By all accounts, 2025 is going to be a pretty big year for Xbox fans. At this point, Xbox intends to release games like Fable, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and South of Midnight, just to name a few, in the coming year. And while all of these games are ones that Xbox users eagerly want updates on, it’s instead a title that was revealed over five years ago that has now reemerged.

Coming by way of Rare, the studio behind Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie, and the original Perfect Dark, a brief tease of the developer’s upcoming game Everwild was provided. Shared in a post on X, Rare offered up a new glimpse of artwork from Everwild alongside a caption that wished fans a happy holiday season. No new information on Everwild and its launch was provided, but Rare seemed to tease that it might have more to say about the game in 2025.

“Happy holidays, whoever’s seeing this!” said Rare’s post. “Hope you’re closing the year out in style and, as it’s the day of fine gifts and finer food, here’s our offering – a delicious png for you to enjoy! Right, we’re off to eat a Patagotitan’s hypothesised weight in sweets. ‘Til 2025!”

To stress why this brief update for Everwild is important, it’s because the game hasn’t been heard from in any capacity for multiple years. Everwild was first announced all the way back in 2019 and has since reportedly had its entire development rebooted internally at Rare. This has led to lingering silence around the project for a prolonged span, which led some Xbox fans to believe that the game might have been outright canceled. Clearly, for Rare to now post this new image of Everwild confirms that the game hasn’t been scrapped and could be the first such indication of more to come in the months ahead.

For now, all that’s known with certainty about Everwild is that it will be releasing for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms at an undetermined time down the road. Hopefully, 2025 won’t be another year that comes and goes without anything new shown off for Everwild.