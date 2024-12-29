Disney Reportedly Wants More Indiana Jones Games

Earlier this month, insider Daniel Richtman hinted that more Indiana Jones games are on the way following the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. In a new episode of The Xbox Two podcast, co-host Jez Corden addressed that rumor, stating that he has heard similar reports about Disney wanting additional games starring the world famous archaeologist. How long that might take is anyone’s guess, but it seems the company is very happy with how the Xbox game turned out.

“A Disney insider suggested that there was gonna be more Indiana Jones. I will say on my end I’ve also heard that Disney picked up the phone and wants more Indiana Jones,” said Corden.

voss, the main villain from indiana jones and the great circle

Corden’s statement led to some back and forth about what this might mean for the future of the Wolfenstein franchise. While neither rumor has outright stated that MachineGames will be the developer to continue on making Indiana Jones games, it seems like the thing that Disney and Xbox would want the most. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle managed to capture the tone and feel of the movie series, and shifting things to another developer might hurt a potential sequel. Corden noted that MachineGames will soon have a second studio, which is set to open in 2025. Given that, it’s possible the team could work on Indiana Jones and Wolfenstein “concurrently.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place following the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and prior to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. It will be interesting to see if a potential sequel might take place after the latter film, or if MachineGames and Lucasfilm might continue to fill in the gap between those two movies. Raiders took place in 1936, Great Circle in 1937, and Last Crusade in 1938. It might be difficult to squeeze another story between the two movies, but it’s worth noting that, chronologically, the next Indiana Jones movie is Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was set in 1957. There’s a much bigger gap there, and a lot of room in which MachineGames and Lucasfilm could reveal further Indiana Jones adventures.

For now, Indiana Jones fans will have to wait to see what the future holds! While Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, a PS5 version is in development, and will be released sometime in 2025. We also know that a DLC expansion is on the way, titled The Order of Giants. At this time, a release date for that expansion has not been announced. Fans will have to wait and see where things go from there, but it seems like there’s a bright future ahead for Doctor Jones!

