Xbox Series X Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Accessory

An upcoming Xbox Series X and S accessory that has been highly-anticipated for many owners of either next-gen console seems to be coming very soon. Thanks to a new leak that has recently emerged, a second version of Seagate’s expansion card that is designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X and S seems to be heading to storefronts sooner than expected. And best of all, this new model will be cheaper than the one that is currently on the market.

This leak specifically, which was found by Windows Central, has revealed that a 512 GB version of Seagate’s Xbox Series X and S storage card is coming soon to retailers. The way in which this information leaked ahead of time is thanks to a new series of advertisements that began appearing in stores, informing customers that the new SSD model would be appearing in short order. Although no specific release date or price point accompanies these promotional materials, the fact that they’re starting to appear in stores as a whole suggests that an arrival is on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unware, the way in which this new Seagate storage device for Xbox consoles will differ from the present model comes with its storage capacity. At this point in time, Seagate has only released a storage card that offers up 1 TB of additional storage space for Xbox platforms. However, that 1 TB version comes with a hefty $220 price tage. Conversely, these 512 GB options will surely end up being much cheaper, meaning that Xbox owners will be able to gain more storage space without having to break open the bank. Again, while a specific value hasn’t been revealed with this new storage option just yet, it stands to reason that it will definitely be between $150 and $200. Whenever more specifics are announced, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you planning to pick up one of these new Seagate storage cards for your own Xbox Series X or S console? Or conversely, do you find that your own platform of choice has more than enough space at this point in time? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.