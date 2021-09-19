Xbox Series X/S Storage Expansion Could Become a Lot Cheaper Soon

If you’re someone who is looking to expand the available storage that you have in your Xbox Series X or S console, it looks as though it could soon become much cheaper to do so. At this point in time, the only option that is really available for both Xbox consoles involves purchasing one of Seagate’s 1TB expansion cards, which retail for well over $200. Luckily, if a new report turns out to be true, it looks like a lesser-priced alternative is soon going to be hitting store shelves.

According to the French publication Xbox Squad, a new version of the Seagate expansion card that plugs directly into Xbox Series X and S consoles is going to be arriving within the next few months. Unlike the 1TB that is available right now, this new card would instead be 500GB in total. And while that lessened storage space might seem like a drawback, as a result, the price will be lower as well. Based on the information from this report, the supposed price of this new memory card would most likely fall between $150 and $175.

Obviously, the price that would still need to be paid in this instance is a bit of a premium. That being said, it’s hard to argue with more options of this nature coming to the Xbox accessory market. There are surely many current Xbox Series X or S owners who have been looking to upgrade their own storage, but feel like the 1TB Seagate card might be a bit too pricy. As such, this smaller card would at least provide a more affordable option who are fine with the lessened storage space.

For now, we’ll have to wait until later until 2021 to hear if this new Seagate card actually ends up coming about. If it does get formally announced, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

